Travel Tuesday on your side information about vacation deals for the coming year

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday have passed, but there is another holiday shopping event today that could mean a cheaper vacation for you.
Today is Travel Tuesday, a lesser known shopping day than some other post-Thanksgiving consumer events, promises deals on travel getaways for the coming year.
“If I can get a ticket today for next year it would be awesome," said Alex Sombrano, who just returned to Charlotte after a trip to Ecuador.
According to new data out from Hopper, a travel forecasting app, the best day to purchase is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
Because many people already have their holiday travel booked around this time of year, Hopper says they send out more travel deals on Travel Tuesday than other days.
This year they’re forecasting 41% off flights to London, 32% off to Paris and 42% off to Turks and Caicos.
To get a great deal, follow airlines on social media for flash sales. They aren’t advertising big sales so you need to catch alerts when they are posted.
Turn on flight alerts on Hopper, Google Flights or Skyscanner so you can catch prices the minute they fall -- they fluctuate throughout the day.
Watch out for tricks like black out dates and read the fine print on whatever deals you buy.
Remember that Travel Tuesday doesn’t mean that every travel destination will be cheaper.
“If you can save money on a plane ticket you can use that money to do more things while you’re on vacation," said Sombrano.
