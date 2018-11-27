Teacher accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old on school campus

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student on campus was fired, officials say.
A 13-year-old says then-teacher Vincent Littlejohn sexually assaulted her multiple times between September 29 and October 29, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.
A school administrator confirmed Littlejohn was previously employed as a middle school teacher at Sugar Creek Charter School. Littlejohn was placed on administrative leave with pay three weeks ago. Last week, administrators say, he failed to appear at an investigative meeting and was placed on leave without pay.
Littlejohn was fired upon CMPD pressing charged against him. He was booked Monday morning and faces charges of indecent liberties with a child.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.