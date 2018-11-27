Mint Hill Police investigating incident involving armed confrontation

MINT HILL, NC (WBTV) - Police are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, Nov. 23rd around 9:00 p.m.
A call was placed with the Mint Hill Police Department regarding a suspicious vehicle that was traveling down Thompson Rd. and blowing it’s horn while utilizing emergency flashers.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers located the vehicle in question where the driver reported that they were looking for a house to provide home healthcare assistance to. The driver explained that she had previously stopped at a house up the street to ask to use the phone of the resident because her own phone battery was dying.
Upon leaving the house, the driver was confronted by a man and woman who she stated were pointing firearms at her. The man and woman were later identified and the male explained that they had confronted the driver because they were concerned for the safety of his grandmother inside the home.
The matter is still being investigated and no further information has been released at this time.
