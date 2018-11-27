Long-Awaited Monroe Expressway Opens to Public

For local businesses, the arrival of the Expressway is cause for cautious optimism. Spiro Kaltsounis, owner of the long-open Hilltop Restaurant, said he, “hopes it will help”, to have the new roadway available nearby and could potentially bring in more customers from Indian Trail and Matthews in particular. “I think it’s a good day for the county and I hope it’s a good day for me and everybody else in this stretch.”