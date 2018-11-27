January like weather hits the NC Mountains

BANNER ELK, NC (WBTV) - Dempsey Clark has lived in Avery County for a long time. He has seen what the weather has to offer over the years but this time around is just shaking his head.
“This is the coldest November I can remember up here,” he said. The temperature in places like Linville and Banner Elk barely creeped above 20 degrees on Tuesday. It’s expected to be much colder overnight.
If the temperatures were not tough enough, there was plenty of snowfall as well. Not a blizzard, but up to a couple of inches in spots. It kept even main roads wet with officials worried that black ice could be an issue.
DOT will have crews on the road all night trying to prevent that. All this is happening even though it is still November and still officially Fall. Clark says he just hopes there will be a warm-up soon, “So we can play golf again.” But experts say don’t count on it. Many predict a cold winter ahead.
