Get ready to bundle up as Tuesday looks to be the coldest night of the season

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Get ready for the coldest night of the season! Tonight, temperatures will fall to the low to mid 20s! Bundle the kids up before they head to the bus stop. Even a light breeze will make it feel extra cold. The mountains have a Wind Chill Advisory through Wednesday at 8am. You could have wind chills below zero!
Wednesday will be another chilly one. Highs will be in the mid 40s, even with sun.
We start a little warming trend on Thursday. We will head back to the mid 50s. We could hit 60° by Friday. Then we could spend the whole weekend in the 60s. Here’s the catch though. Rain chances also return over the weekend. If you have tree hunting or decorating plans, you won’t be too cold, but you may be dodging some rain.
Have a good evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.