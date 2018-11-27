FBI and Lumberton Police find body while following leads in search for Hania Aguilar

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Investigators involved with the search for Hania Aguilar have found a body in Robeson County off of Wire Grass Rd. around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials have not positively identified the body and searchers were only following leads related to the search when the discovery was made.
Hania Aguilar was last seen on the morning of November 5, waiting in front of her house in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton for her family to take her to school. Aguilar was forced into a family vehicle by an individual who a witness described as wearing all-black clothing and a yellow bandana on his head and was driven off.
On Saturday, Nov. 24, officials had asked the public to be on the lookout for the specific type of shoes that Hania had been wearing and had noted that individuals with surveillance footage of areas including along Wire Grass Rd. should get in touch with them immediately.
No confirmation has been made about the body’s identity and the investigation is still active at this time.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.