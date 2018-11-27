Driver crashes into graveyard near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A vehicle hit a pole and then went off the road before going down a hill into a graveyard early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in the 500 blok of 5th Street shortly after 2 a.m.
Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it does not appear that any headstones were damaged during the crash.
The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials did not say what may have led to the crash.
