Driver crashes into graveyard near uptown Charlotte

Driver crashes into graveyard near uptown Charlotte
A vehicle hit a pole and then went off the road before going down a hill into a graveyard early Tuesday morning. (Caroline Hicks)
By WBTV Web Staff | November 27, 2018 at 9:05 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 9:05 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A vehicle hit a pole and then went off the road before going down a hill into a graveyard early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the 500 blok of 5th Street shortly after 2 a.m.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it does not appear that any headstones were damaged during the crash.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials did not say what may have led to the crash.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.