Concord teens doing great things for fellow student with autism -- thank you Dream On 3

"Tomorrow morning do you know what happens for you?” Molly asked Ryan in front of all 1000+ students at an all-building assembly. Ryan said he didn’t have any idea. She continued. “First off, you don't need to come to school first of all. And secondly, you get to go to Charlotte Motor Speedway and ride, privately, with Bubba Wallace, one of the NASCAR drivers right now who's doing really well. He's waiting for you to get in his car with him and you and Bubba have an entire driving Charlotte Motor Speedway, dream come true!"