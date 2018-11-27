CMPD investigating pedestrian fatality in Panthers game traffic

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Sunday, Nov. 25, at an intersection near Bank of America Stadium.
Police report that Diane Babinec, 73, was crossing the 400 block of W. Morehead St. when she was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet SUV in the left travel lane.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Brooklyn Nicole Kogod, 19, was screened for impairment but none was detected and investigators believe that speed was not a factor in this case.
On Monday, Nov. 26, Babinec succumbed to the injruies that she had suffered in the accident and was pronounced deceased at Atrium Health.
This crash remains under investigation by the Major Crash Investigation Unit. Any witnesses to the crash or with information concerning the crash should contact Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or Officer M.R. Pressley at (704) 432-2169.
