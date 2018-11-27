CMPD arrest man in fatal hit-and-run case

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man and charged him with felony death by motor vehicle after a pedestrian who was struck in a hit-and-run accident on Nov. 14 died over a week later.
Police report that Robert Charles Pilot, 51, was driving his burgundy Mercury Mountaineer north on Queen City Dr. when he struck Michael Villasenor, 54, who had been walking with a fellow pedestrian before being struck. Police state that Pilot drove away, leaving Villasenor lying on the road unresponsive.
Police located the Mountaineer shortly after reporting to the scene of the accident as it had been driven down the street to the Econo-Lodge Inn where it was identifid by a witness in the parking lot who had observed Pilot entering and exiting the vehicle.
Pilot was located at the scene where the car was found and screened for impairment, in which it was determined that he was impaired at the time of the accident. Pilot was placed under arrest following this for driving while impaired and felony hit and run.
Villasenor died in the hospital where he had been treated on Nov. 24, succumbing to the injuries he had obtained in the crash. Police were notified the following day and Pilot was arrested for the additional felony death by motor vehicle charge as a result.
