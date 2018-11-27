Charlotte council updates traffic policy after 12 years

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte’s Sharon Road, Shamrock Drive, and Queen City Drive all have something in common - they’re all neighborhood roads where pedestrians were hit by cars in the last month.
Monday, city council updated a policy aimed at keeping walkers and bike riders safer on neighborhood streets – a policy that hadn’t been changed in 12 years.
In the city, if you walk, ride, or scoot, you’re probably not a stranger to the dangers those activities can bring.
“I’ve seen cars just blow past the stop signs and stop lights,” Micah Smith says.
Smith says recently, one of those cars ‘blew past,’ and hit him as he was crossing.
“This is the first time, I felt like I kind of had to fend for my life out here sometimes,” he says.
People like Smith are why city council is moving to make it easier to make those streets safer.
Monday night, council approved an update to the city’s Traffic Calming Policy, a policy meant to make it harder to speed on the city’s neighborhood streets.
“We need to be in the business of making it easier for those neighbors and neighborhoods not harder,” council member Larken Egleston says.
Council members say they get slammed with neighbors urging them for these safety measures.
“The number one constituent concern I get are public safety issues, pedestrian public safety issues,” council member Matt Newton says.
The updated policy will knock more side streets down to 25 miles per hour. It’ll also cut the required traffic a particular street would need for a speed hump or stop sign down, and it would make it easier for petitioners trying to get safety measures in place - only requiring they get one signature from each neighboring home instead of all.
Pedestrians say it is great to these measures in place, but the real test is waiting to see how they’ll be enforced.
“The backstreets in the neighborhood, we don’t always have that high traffic,” Holly Vernon says. “But people still just go through there because they don’t think they’re going to get caught.”
“Anything that can be done to better insure that people are following whatever driving rules are in place, would be awesome,” Smith says.
