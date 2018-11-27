Belmont police investigating recent business break-ins

BELMONT, NC (WBTV) - The City of Belmont Police Department is investigating two break-ins that occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 20.
A Papa Johns and the New China restaurant located on the 6000 block of Wilkinson Blvd. were both broken into within minutes of one another by an individual who used a large rock to break through the glass doors and enter the locations.
The suspect was unable to retrieve money from either location but is believed to be involved with the string of break-ins that also occurred in Belmont on Nov. 14 at The String Bean, Johnny B’s Pizza and Sake Express.
Warrants have been obtained for Douglas Jovan Mobley, 17, who police believe is connected to these break-ins for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, injury to real property and injury to personal property at each of the businesses.
Anyone with information about these crimes or the whereabouts of Douglas Jovan Mobley is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Spataro with the Belmont Police Department at 704-829-4082.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.