12-year-old Seattle Seahawks fan has a blast at Panthers game; tickets donated to #MollysKids

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - You might not recognize 12-year-old Dakota Roseborough. Since first featuring him as one of our #MollysKids two years ago, he looks wildly more mature. See for yourself. Compare then »» to now.
Dakota went to yesterday's Carolina Panthers game on tickets donated by a Charlotte Fire Department firefighter. Dakota beat his brain tumor and really wanted to see his favorite team... the Seattle Seahawks. We didn't care that he roots for the other side; we're just glad he's in remission.
Thanks again to firefighter Shane Nantz for donating his entire PSL season of seats to #MollysKids. (It’s a cool story. Read here)
Great picture, Dakota. Glad you had a blast.
-Molly
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
