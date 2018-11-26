Want Santa to answer your child’s letter? The Postal Service can make it happen

(RNN) – If your child is planning to write a letter to Santa, the U.S. Postal Service can help ensure they get a response, complete with proof it reached the North Pole.
The USPS will be returning Santa’s responses with a North Pole postmark this Christmas season.
It takes just two simple steps:
- Write “Santa’s” response and include it in a self-addressed stamped envelope with your child’s letter (the USPS recommends simply writing it on the back of the child’s letter). The return address should read: Santa, North Pole.
- Put your child’s letter, “Santa’s” response and the self-addressed stamped envelope into a larger envelope, and mail it away.
Santa’s address is:
North Pole Postmark
The USPS says letters need to be received by Dec. 15.
“The Letters from Santa program adds to the excitement of Christmas and is ideal to interest children in letter writing, stamps and penmanship,” according to the USPS.
