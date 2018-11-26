Teen charged with bringing gun to school

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A 15-year-old Statesville High School student accused of bringing a gun to school was arrested.
Officials say a school resource officer noticed a student showing other students something in his backpack. A search was conducted and the weapon was found in the student’s backpack, officials say, along with a full magazine of ammunition.
Officials say the student was taken into custody immediately and that the incident was isolated.
“No student or staff were ever threatened, everyone is safe, and instructional time was not interrupted,” officials say.
The name of the student charged was not released.
“Decisions, no matter how youthful, no matter how ill-timed, have consequences. Here we have a young man who has signed away one full year of his education and possibly his freedom. The safety of our students and staff takes priority," the school’s principal, Hans Lassiter, said.
