Technology and retail companies lead US indexes higher

BREXIT DEAL: The European Union and Britain finally sealed an agreement governing the country's departure from the bloc on March 29. British Prime Minister Theresa May must now get her divided Parliament to back the deal, which leaves Britain subject to rules of the bloc at least until the end of 2020, but avoids the worst-case scenario for businesses of a sudden return of tariffs and customs checks. It's not clear if the deal will be approved, as May is facing opposition from both pro-Brexit and pro-EU camps.