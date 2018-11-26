TeamNOSUgar: Charlotte chef slims down in spite of daily temptations on the job!

As a chef, Kevin was also used to taste-testing his yummy (but not-so-healthy) foods. Especially his famous mac-n-cheese! But now, he says he ask his family to do that so that he can stay on track. “I want to be here for my kids,” he said. “I didn’t want to be on medication. And now, all my numbers are normal. I know that’s because of TeamNOSugar!”