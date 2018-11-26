TeamNOSUgar: Charlotte chef slims down in spite of daily temptations on the job!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Kevin Robinson is a self-described carb lover. The Charlotte chef was used to over indulging each day on the job has he prepared yummy – and high-calorie foods – for his customers.
“I’d drop an order of chicken wings for someone, and then drop another order just for me!,” he shared. That all changed over the summer when his doctor diagnosed him with Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. “The medication the doctor put me on gave me terrible side effects and I figured there had to be a better way,” Robinson recalled.
So when he saw my TeamNOSugar Fall in Line challenge kick-off, he figured he had nothing to lose. “I told myself, ‘just try it for 30 days’,” he said. Although it was tough to start making the changes, he hasn’t looked back.
Kevin lost 15 pounds in that first 30 days and he’s down a total of 30lbs and says it’s not just a diet anymore it’s a lifestyle. And he’s encouraging other men to take their health seriously and is eager to share his story.
“You can do it, “ he implored. “Just try it for seven or eight days and I promise you’ll see changes.”
As a chef, Kevin was also used to taste-testing his yummy (but not-so-healthy) foods. Especially his famous mac-n-cheese! But now, he says he ask his family to do that so that he can stay on track. “I want to be here for my kids,” he said. “I didn’t want to be on medication. And now, all my numbers are normal. I know that’s because of TeamNOSugar!”
To hear more of Kevin’s story, watch our interview above.
To learn more about TeamNOSugar, go to my Facebook page and watch my detailed guidelines video. You can also check out my Meal and Snack Ideas photo album with more than 70 photos of my go-to meals and snacks!
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.