Rain possible Monday, temps should stay above freezing

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Time to get back to reality after a long holiday weekend. When you’re heading out Monday morning, there could be a few showers around.
While not everyone will see rain, you may as well plan ahead – just in case.
The good news is that even if you do get a shower, we should all remain above freezing so frozen precipitation shouldn’t be an issue.
By the middle of the day, the rain should be out and we’ll see the sun again. Highs will reach the upper 50s.
Tuesday through Friday look pretty quiet around here. It will be chilly though! Highs will be in the low 50s. Lows will be in the 20s.
The next rain chance will arrive next weekend. A pretty wet system may impact our Saturday and Sunday.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
