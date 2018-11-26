Nooses, hate signs found at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -Two nooses and several hate signs were found hanging at the Mississippi State Capitol Monday morning around 7:15 a.m.
State Capitol police took the nooses and signs down and are investigating.
Governor Phil Bryant released a statement Monday afternoon saying:
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst issued the following statement in response to nooses and hate signs found this morning outside the Mississippi State Capitol:
Lt. Governor Tate Reeves also issued a statement saying:
Capitol police would not show the signs or surveillance video while they are actively investigating.
Police say they are reviewing surveillance video of the grounds to see who hung it there.
