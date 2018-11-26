Nazareth Child & Family Connection looks to benefit from Giving Tuesday

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - From Nazareth Child & Family Connection: Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two big days of savings for holiday shoppers around the world.
You can help Nazareth Child & Family Connection by sharing even the smallest portion of your savings from those two days on Giving Tuesday, a world-wide movement that kicks off the giving season on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year the day of giving back, Giving Tuesday, falls on November 27.
“Giving Tuesday is a great way to begin the Christmas season in its truest meaning,” said Vernon Walters, president and CEO of Nazareth Child & Family Connection. “With the smallest Giving Tuesday donation, you can help those who are most vulnerable: our children. You will be helping us give the gift of a safe and happy home environment to our residents.”
It is simple to give to Nazareth Child & Family Connection on Giving Tuesday. Visit their website, www.nazcfc.org, click on the Giving Tuesday link and follow the steps. Or, you can give via mail, sending donations to Nazareth Child & Family Connection, PO Box 1438, Rockwell, NC 28138.
“Every act of giving counts, now matter how small,” said Walters. “A gift to Nazareth means more than money, too. It means you support our mission to keep our residents safe and secure, to help prepare them for their futures, to give them a good, solid start in life.”
Nazareth typically has a resident population of about 50 children. Most transition in and out of Nazareth, either leaving for a foster home or returning to their family. Over the course of a year, more than 300 children transition in and out of Nazareth.
About Nazareth Child & Family Connection: Founded in 1906, Nazareth Child & Family Connection is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for every child, individual and families. In addition to the residential services for children and foster care program, Nazareth Child & Family Connection has outpatient facilities in Salisbury, Lexington and Albemarle serving individuals with mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability needs. behavioral health needs. N
Nazareth offers an array of services, including family foster care, adoptions, transitional living services for young adults, level two therapeutic residential, individual and group outpatient therapy, psychiatric services and outpatient substance abuse therapy in Rowan, Davidson and Stanly counties.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.