Monroe Bypass opening brings plans of development between Union and Mecklenburg Counties

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Monroe Bypass will open tomorrow morning and part of it will run through the town of Stallings -- that is no mistake.
Mayor of Stallings Wyatt Dunn and other town leaders want Stallings to become a destination and not just a pitstop.
“I really believe we’re kind of one of the best kept secrets of the Charlotte metro area,” said Lynne Hair, Town of Stallings Planning and Zoning administrator.
That best-kept-secret is about to get a lot more traffic flowing through it.
“It all started in 2008 when the NC DOT decided to build the Monroe Bypass,” aid Dunn.
Mayor Dunn says he fought to have the bypass routed through his town along with other town officials.
Stallings won the fight, and the bypass opens tomorrow.
“We are open for business,” said Hair.
Three years ago Hair led the charge to start a plan that would develop the town of Stallings.
“We’re trying to give people a reason to come to Stallings,” said Hair.
Three rezoned plots of land and around $300,000 later, the plans are laid out for developers to bring housing, shopping, restaurants and greenway spaces.
“We’ve invested in ourselves and are confident that is going to pay off," said Hair.
But not everyone is excited about the coming development.
“There are quite a few people who have lived here their whole life," said Dunn. "So they are concerned about the growth.”
Other citizens voiced concerns that schools may become overcrowded and traffic will increase.
“My vision is to keep the high quality of life and keep development up near 74,” said Dunn.
Mayor Dunn says he and other Stallings leaders will be at the Monroe Bypass’ opening ceremony tomorrow.
Check back for more updates on what development is proposed in the Stallings area.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.