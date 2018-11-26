Midwest snowstorm cancels flights, closes schools

Winter weather delays travel in Chicago
November 26, 2018 at 5:35 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 6:03 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of flights have been canceled and schools in several states are closed after a snowstorm blanketed much of the Midwest.

The National Weather Service issued blizzard and winter storm warnings Sunday for a large swath of the central Plains and Great Lakes region. Flight-tracking website FlightAware reports more than 1,200 flights headed to or from the U.S. were canceled on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Part of Interstate 80 in Nebraska was closed Sunday morning after multiple accidents in the snowy conditions. It was later reopened.

Pedestrians walk as snow falls Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest with snow on Sunday at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend, bringing blizzard-like conditions that grounded hundreds of flights and forced the closure of major highways on one of the busiest travel days of the year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of emergency.

The weather service said on Twitter Sunday night that Kansas City International Airport got 5.3 inches of snow, and at least 7 inches fell in Rockford, Illinois.

Travelers walk in and out at Terminal 3 in O'Hare airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. More than 350 flights were canceled ahead of blizzard-like storm taking aim at Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Schools in parts of Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois called off Monday classes. The storm is expected to hit Indiana and Michigan early Monday.

