Kannapolis Christmas parade set for Saturday, December 8

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade, sponsored by Cannon Pharmacy, will celebrate its 80th Birthday this year when it returns to Main Street, at 6 p.m., on December 8. The first Christmas Parade in Kannapolis was held in 1938.
WBTV’s David Whisenant and Lynn Safrit will host serve as hosts of the parade.
Thousands of lights will decorate the 100 parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This year ten bands will perform for awards including:
A.L. Brown, N.W. Cabarrus, Concord, West Charlotte, West Rowan, South Rowan, Carson High Schools; North Hills Christian School, Evermore Collective Christmas Band and the Bailey Concert Band.
Bring a chair, a blanket, and a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy this holiday tradition with your family. After the parade visit Santa at the Winterland Express and Festival of Lights at Village Park.
The parade will begin at its usual location at the intersection of South Main Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. It will then travel down Main Street and end at the intersection of Main Street and Laureate Way.
The parade is sponsored by Cannon Pharmacy and the City of Kannapolis. Cash awards will be presented in the categories of bands, churches, civic organizations and schools.
