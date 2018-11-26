Hilton Grand Vacations suspends employee after racist post targeting Florida State football coach Willie Taggart

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL/RNN) - A member of the staff at Hilton Grand Vacations has been suspended after creating and sharing a post depicting Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart getting lynched.
The since-deleted post depicted Taggart with a noose around his neck.
“Our concern regarding this situation is a top priority. The team member responsible has been suspended while further action is being considered,” said Lauren George, a spokesperson for the Orlando-based company. “We want to ensure all team members’ behavior is consistent with our values and code of conduct.”
The company did not identify the employee.
Florida State President John Thrasher condemned the attack on Taggart.
“A recent racist social media post aimed at our football coach is ignorant and despicable. I speak for the entire FSU community in expressing our disgust and extreme disappointment, and I am glad the state attorney is investigating,” the school’s official Twitter account said. “Coach Taggart has our full support and as true Seminoles know, he is a respected member of the FSU family.”
The post in question began making its rounds on social media after the Seminoles lost to the Florida Gators 41-14 on Saturday, ending a disappointing 5-7 season and FSU’s 36-year bowl streak.
Taggart is the first black head football coach in the school’s history.
