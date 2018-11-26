CMPD charges man with murder in northeast Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police have arrested an individual believed to be connected to a homicide that occurred off of Avebury Dr. on Nov. 20.
George Ivan Hayes, 25, has been charged with the murder of Kendric Washington at an apartment complex near the University area.
Hayes has been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he awaits a hearing for this charge on Tuesday afternoon.
This remains an active investigation and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a CMPD Homicide Unit Detective.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.