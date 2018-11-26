Charlotte to make scooter decisions

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
In the last six months of Charlotte’s electric scooter pilot program, there have been 439,971 e-scooter trips. The latest statistics show 120,000 rides in October.
The rides have become so popular that city workers in Charlotte unveiled an ABC scooter safety plan in November that reminds riders to:
Always obey traffic rules.
Be courteous and yield to pedestrians at all times.
Curb and park your scooter appropriately.
Now, city officials are on the brink of deciding a policy for e-scooters.
City transportation officials say Charlotte could be the first, or one of the first cities, to have a policy regarding scooters.
During the City Council Transportation Committee meeting on Monday, council members heard some of the ideas under consideration.
Side walk riding: Where it may be appropriate? Where it may not?
Scooter corrals: places where riders can park scooters and not block sidewalks.
Infrastructure: bike lanes and networks that could also accommodate e-scooters.
Currently, the city has given the permission to the two companies operating in Charlotte to have 400 scooters each.
Should there be a cap on scooters?
“We’re going to have to make some decisions about how many scooters do we want in our community,” says Dan Gallaher of Charlotte Dept of Transportation. “Do we want any? Do we want what we have? Do we want more than that?
“If you pass the basics coming into our town, and you’re a responsible scooter company then you can have as many scooters as you want,” said Council member Tariq Bokhari. “As long you’re averaging at least three rides per day on the scooters that are out there.”
Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt says she’d like transportation officials to consider other ideas.
“A cap on speed limits especially in certain zones uptown,” said Eiselt. “If you can’t drive a car 25 mph Uptown, I’m not sure scooters should be able to go that fast either.”
Eiselt also wants consideration given to a fee.
“Raleigh does have a fee of $300 per scooter. We don’t have a fee,” she said. “Raleigh is using those funds to go towards the safety and enforcement of rules which I think is a really good idea.”
Eiselt pointed out that research from other cities with scooters show that “20% of scooters have to be placed in communities of concern so I would like to have an equity lens.”
The Mayor Pro Tem says she would like to see scooters distributed into low economic areas.
“I do think we should have an emphasis as well on where the scooters are located,” said Eiselt. “If there’s any kind of discount program available for some scooters users in those areas.”
“I think regulations can only do so much,” said Council member Dimple Ajmera. “I think it comes with the awareness and safety campaign.”
“I think we next thing we focus on – aside from continuing the safety campaign – is in the areas of permitting and taxing,” said Council member Bohkari. “I think that’s absolutely hands down what we have to focus on now – immediately – be the leader in our state and the nation in how we’re doing this.”
Council members are scheduled to finalize the plan for scooters during the December meeting.
