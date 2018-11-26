Celebration of Life to be held for NC teacher found dead in Mexico

DAVIDSON, NC (WBTV) - A Celebration of Life is being held next month for Patrick Braxton Andrew, a 34-year-old Spanish teacher found dead after going hiking in Mexico.
Andrew was reportedly last seen alive by hotel personnel Oct. 28 in Urique, a former mining village at the base of one of the many canyons that make up the Copper Canyon National Park.
According to a Facebook group that provides updates on Braxton-Andrew, the teacher was killed by a criminal organization and his body was recovered last week.
The Facebook page dedicated to Braxton-Andrew’s search says a Celebration of Life will be held at Davidson College Presbyterian Church on Dec. 15. at 3 p.m. A reception will follow in the Chambers building on campus.
"We encourage you to help make this a joyful remembrance of Patrick's vibrant life by dressing in colorful attire," the post requests.
“It is with a sense of relief that we are able to confirm that Patrick’s body has been recovered and we will be able to bring him home soon,” a previous Facebook post read.
According to a Facebook group, the Davidson College graduate was killed "at the hands of a criminal organization that operates in the area where he was traveling.”
The Facebook group says they got the new information from Chihuahua State authorities.
"Patrick died doing what he loved—traveling and meeting people," the post announcing the news read. "Join us in celebrating his life as he would want us to do. We will always remember Patrick and his joy for life. We love you PBA."
Two weeks before the terrible news, more than a hundred police officers fanned out in the northern Mexico state to search for Braxton-Andrew.
The Chihuahua state prosecutors' office shared pictures of police and volunteers searching for him along rocky paths and steep gorges.
The picturesque network of canyons is also plagued by violent conflicts over illegal logging, which locals accuse of being fronts for money laundering by Mexican drug cartels.
There is no word on how Braxton-Andrew may have been killed or what evidence led authorities to believe he was killed by a criminal organization.
