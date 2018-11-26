Back to reality: rain chances increase towards end of the week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Time to get back to reality after a long holiday weekend. Here’s what you can expect in the weather department- the storm system bringing heavy snow and rain north of us in the Great Lakes region has only produced a few spotty light showers here overnight, and so while roads are damp this morning, that’s about the extent of it. Temperatures are much milder as well, most neighborhoods will be in the upper 40s at daybreak. Sunshine will quickly return by the middle of the day, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° in the Charlotte area (though it will turn colder this afternoon in the mountains and foothills).
Clear, brisk and much colder overnight, low will fall back into the 20s for most communities northwest of Charlotte, though the Queen City should be near 32° Tuesday morning.
Tuesday through Friday look pretty quiet around here, but that stretch will be very cold. Lows will be in the 20s with highs only in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, rebounding into the 50s Thursday and Friday.
The next rain chance will arrive as we start the weekend. Saturday will bring a good chance for showers and maybe even a thunderstorm or two before the rain tapers down and we dry out on Sunday.
Hope you have a great week!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
