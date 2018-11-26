Back to reality: rain chances increase towards end of the week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Time to get back to reality after a long holiday weekend. Here’s what you can expect in the weather department- the storm system bringing heavy snow and rain north of us in the Great Lakes region has only produced a few spotty light showers here overnight, and so while roads are damp this morning, that’s about the extent of it. Temperatures are much milder as well, most neighborhoods will be in the upper 40s at daybreak. Sunshine will quickly return by the middle of the day, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° in the Charlotte area (though it will turn colder this afternoon in the mountains and foothills).