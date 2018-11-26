Arrest made after bomb threats made against 3 Alexander Co. schools

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An arrest was made after authorities conducted an investigation into a letter that threatened to blow up three schools near a state prison in Alexander County, deputies say.
DNA off the letter containing the threat was used to determine the person responsible for issuing the threat on Nov. 16. The letter was apparently mailed by an inmate at a state prison in Taylorsville that stated the incident was going to take place on December 27.
Bowman says no schools were named, but the threat itself was specific.
“To blow up three schools near the prison on or about December 27.”
An Alexander County sheriff says the bomb threats were a ploy by the inmate. He allegedly signed the name of another inmate in efforts to get the person in trouble and moved out, the sheriff says.
The prison is a high security, close custody facility with “dangerous people” inside, says Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman. The threat was in a letter mailed to a legal aide group in Raleigh. That group notified prison officials who immediately notified the sheriff’s office and the school system.
The name of the person responsible for mailing the threat has not been released.
