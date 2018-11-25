Thanksgiving Day gone wrong: Man killed in shooting, hit-and-run in Spencer

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Thanksgiving day went very wrong for several people in Rowan County.
The Sheriff’s office said a hit-and-run and shooting that happened around lunchtime on Thanksgiving Day are connected.
One home on Lincoln Street in Spencer started the day with a driveway full of family cars visiting for the holiday.
Around noon, one of those cars was hit and 19-year-old Tyjuan Jaquar Gibson, who was in another house, was on his way to the ER after being shot.
The hit-and-run and shooting happened separately, but neighbors say 19-year-old Gibson was shot in the house on Thanksgiving Day. The people inside that house then rushed up the street running into Carolyn Deese’s white Camry.
Gibson died in the hospital from his injuries.
Deese said her family was gathered at her home to have a Thanksgiving meal together, but the police stayed for hours investigating the scene and the family did not end up celebrating.
Neighbors like Darius Lee have lived in the neighborhood their whole lives.
“Stuff always happen you don’t know when it’s gonna happen,” said Lee.
Detectives are still investigating this case and have not released information on a suspect,, but anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
