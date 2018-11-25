Sunday gamechanger? Slowing tricky Seahawks QB requires a versatile Panthers defender

The context: Wilson has been running the ball less this season than in years past. He has yet to score on the ground and is averaging 22.7 rushing yards per game, which would be the second-lowest average of his career for an entire season. But Seattle still boasts the NFL’s top-ranked rushing attack even with Wilson’s reduced yards, instead providing him more opportunities to throw — with 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions, he’s on pace to post the best passer rating of his career.