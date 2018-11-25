Silver Alert issued 79-year-old man missing from Matthews

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) - A Silver Alert was issued for a 79-year-old man reported missing from Matthews Sunday.
According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 79-year-old Richard Michael Gibbons, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Gibbons is described as a white male, standing 5′8″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has short, balding grey hair and hazel eyes.
Gibbons was reportedly last seen wearing black pants and a grey sweater. He was last seen in the 200 block of Foxfield Lane in Matthews.
Officials described a vehicle as a light blue 2009 Hyundai Sante Fe.
Anyone with information about Richard Michael Gibbons should call the Matthews Police Department at 704-400-1966.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.