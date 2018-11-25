Police investigating overnight homicide on N. Tryon St.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating a homicide that occurred on N. Tryon St. around 2:30 a.m. in which a person was shot and killed.
The shooting is reported to have occurred at the Holiday Motel on the 6000 block of N. Tryon.
An argument involving the victim, a shooter and several people in the motel room led to one individual exiting the room before returning and shooting the victim.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.