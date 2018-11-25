Person injured in deputy-involved shooting in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - One person was injured in a deputy-involved shooting in Iredell County Saturday night.
According to officials, the incident happened on Tall Oak Drive in Mooresville.
Officials say a deputy was responding to a domestic call at home in Mooresville.
The deputy knocked on the door, and officials say the person answered the door with a gun.
At this point the deputy reportedly shot the person in the abdomen.
That person was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on their condition.
The State Bureau of Investigation will be involved in the investigation
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
