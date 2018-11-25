One week later, Salisbury Fire, Haz-Mat crews called out to nearly the same spot

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - It was one week ago that crews from the Salisbury Fire Department, Hazardous Materials Team, and Rowan Emergency Services were called out to an area just off W. Innes Street near Sherwin Williams. In that case it was to handle a train derailment and fuel spill.
On Sunday they were called out again, this time to Freirich Foods off W. Kerr Street, which is just down the hill from where the train derailed. The call was to handle an ammonia leak at the plant.
The leak was related to the power being out at the plant during the derailment last week.
Crews brought this week’s incident under control quickly and monitored readings in the area to make sure they were at normal levels.
