Morning fog leads to dry, sunny Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’ve traded in yesterday’s rain & ice for some dense fog, which is thick in spots. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10:00 a.m.
Otherwise, it’s not as chilly this morning with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s-- but generally above freezing. We should stay dry all day, if you’re planning to pick out a Christmas tree or if you’ll be travelling. Once we get past the morning fog, sunshine and 50s will prevail.
The next fast-moving system will move through Sunday night and could leave a few showers around for the Monday morning commute. They should be scattered and light with rainfall amounts generally staying under .10″ Any rain that does fall should be out of here by mid morning. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s.
Next comes the cool-down! Tuesday through Thursday will be dry but highs will only reach the low 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s. The next chance for rain will arrive next weekend. Have a good rest of your weekend!
