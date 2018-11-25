Last-minute touchdown gives #17 Lenoir-Rhyne 21-17 victory over Wingate in region semifinals

(WBTV) - The seventh-seeded Wingate University Bulldogs had the lead in the final minute of the NCAA Division II Super Region 2 semifinals Saturday afternoon, but a 32-yard touchdown pass with 45 seconds left gave the second-seeded and 17th-ranked Bears a 21-17 victory.
LR improves to 12-1 overall, advancing to the region finals against third-ranked Valdosta State. The Bulldogs end their season at 9-4 overall.
“First of all, I’m just so proud of this team. To be 2-3 at one point, then run off seven straight wins, get into the play-offs, then come within a whisker of making it to the next round, I’m so proud of our football team and the character they showed. We appreciate all the support we’ve had this year. We travel well and it’s always great to see so many of our fans come out. It’s been a fun year. Disappointing to lose the way we did, but proud of our fight.”
