Last-minute touchdown gives #17 Lenoir-Rhyne 21-17 victory over Wingate in region semifinals

“First of all, I’m just so proud of this team. To be 2-3 at one point, then run off seven straight wins, get into the play-offs, then come within a whisker of making it to the next round, I’m so proud of our football team and the character they showed. We appreciate all the support we’ve had this year. We travel well and it’s always great to see so many of our fans come out. It’s been a fun year. Disappointing to lose the way we did, but proud of our fight.”