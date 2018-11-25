Freezing rain moves out, better things ahead Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The freezing rain and rain from Saturday morning are long gone!
As we move into Sunday, we are setting things up for a much better day.
The morning will start in the 30s but highs will reach close to 60ۥ degrees in the afternoon. We should stay dry all day, if you’re planning to pick out a Christmas tree or if you’ll be travelling.
The next fast-moving system will move through Sunday night and could leave a few showers around for the Monday morning commute. They should be scattered but a possibility all the same.
The chance stands at 30 percent but any rain that does fall should be out of here by mid morning. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s.
Next comes the cool-down! Tuesday through Thursday will be dry but highs will only reach the low 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s. The next chance for rain will arrive next weekend.
Have a good rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
