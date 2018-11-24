Florence father arrested for allegedly killing his 9-month-old infant

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A father has been arrested and charged with the death of his 9-month-old, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Nunn said that 36-year-old Bennett Jr. Grayson has been charged with homicide by child abuse after his infant was found not breathing on Saturday.
FCSO investigators say sometime around November 24, Grayson caused harm to the infant which lead to its death. They said that Grayson left the infant unattended for an unknown period of time after leaving the child with a bottle to feed itself.
Investigators said when Grayson returned, the child was not breathing.
The investigation is ongoing and Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken has ordered an autopsy.
This investigation is in the early stages and more information will be released as it becomes known.
Grayson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing before a Circuit Court judge.
