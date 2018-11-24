Deputies: SC couple ‘double-twisted’ hairband around puppy’s muzzle, let fur overgrow and hinder another dog’s sight

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested and charged two people after deputies were notified of a potential animal cruelty case.
Deputies say they arrested Allen and Dana Kinlaw, both 49, and charged them with felony animal cruelty and misdemeanor neglect.
Authorities were notified that a 7-month-old Poodle puppy had a black hairband double-twisted over its muzzle that had been on for several days and cut through the skin to the bone. The puppy’s wound was infected and had to be surgically removed.
Once a search warrant was issued, deputies found a 14-year-old poodle that was very thin with a large tumor on its side, matted fur which had grown over the dog’s eyes not allowing the dog to see, and had feces matted to its hindquarters.
The puppy’s condition resulted in the felony animal cruelty charge and the misdemeanor neglect came from the older dog’s condition. Both animals were removed from the home and are now in a rescue.
Online record show the Kinlaws have been released from custody.
Check back for more updates.
