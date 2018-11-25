Checkers defeat Rocket 4-2

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - There was no post-holiday hangover for the Checkers, as they took down the Laval Rocket 4-2.
The Checkers’ early lead courtesy of a Valentin Zykov rebound conversion and a one-time blast from captain Patrick Brown in his return from injury were erased in the middle frame by a pushback from the visitors.
That deadlock didn’t last long, however, as Jake Bean threaded a quick wrister past Laval netminder Charlie Lindgren minutes later to push the Checkers back ahead.
Aleksi Saarela padded Charlotte’s advantage late in the second with a snipe on the power play and that would be all the Checkers needed.
Alex Nedeljkovic weathered Laval’s final rally attempt to finish the game with 14 saves and pick up his AHL-leading 12th win of the season, per Checkers PR.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.