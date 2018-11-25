Charlotte 49ers get win in Lambert finale

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It could not have been scripted much better.
The 49ers, going after their most wins in Conference USA play and their most wins as an FBS program, rallied from 11 points down at the half to upset Florida Atlantic, 27-24, on a last minute, school-record 56-yard field goal in the final game for program architect Brad Lambert.
“Everybody just had a great week of practice,” said Lambert. “We took a relaxed approach this week. We just told the guys ‘hey, let’s go down there and play as fast as we can and see what happens’, because this team is good. FAU is a good football team. They are hard to tackle. They brought the other quarterback in and he was hard to tackle. Guys just hung in there and stuck together and ended up winning at the end. Just really thankful right now.”
Fr. K Jonathan Cruz, who had kicked two field goals of 50-plus already this year, banged a 56-yarder with 25 seconds left to play to give Charlotte the 27-24 victory, per 49ers athletics.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.