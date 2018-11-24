What you need to know for Charlotte’s Small Business Saturday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If Black Friday really isn’t your thing, local retailers ask you to step out Saturday.
“It’s a big day for us,” Magnolia Emporium owner Randolph James says. “It’s probably as big, if not bigger, than Mother’s Day.”
James remembers 2017’s Small Business Saturday brought nearly 10,000 shoppers to South End Charlotte.
“The treasures are at the small businesses,” he says. “The unique stuff is at the small businesses.”
‘Unique stuff’ like Michael Holmes’ handmade scented candles for his business Mallory Candle Co.
“We’re employing local people,” Holmes says. “It’s all local tax-base if you want to look at it from a pure financial perspective. And I think you get a more quality product.”
Holmes says traffic from this day keeps his business burning year-long.
“I’ll get a call, I need a dozen of these for Christmas gifts,” he says.
It’s a lot of prep work for his small operation.
“But we’ve kind of done it enough now to where we have a checklist,” he says.
A checklist this year will include packaging things up, preparing for weather, and posting to social media.
150 sellers like him will do the same. And they say it’s all about giving back to your neighbor.
“They’re trying to make a living,” Holmes says. “They’re trying to send their kids to school.”
“It’s basically the money we sort of put aside when we have the slow period,” James says. “And allows us to stay in business.”
From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., there will be three festival hubs in South End Charlotte this Saturday - Camden Road, Lincoln Street, and 2525 Distribution Street.
Those travelling with Lyft can use the code “SOUTHENDRIDE.” There will also be trolley services throughout the event.
