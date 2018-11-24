UK film director Nicolas Roeg has died aged 90

FILE - In this May 11 1985 file photo, from left, actors Gary Busey, Theresa Russell, Tony Curtis, Michael Emil, and director Nicolas Roeg answer newsmen during a press conference for "Insignificance" at the 38th Cannes International Film Festival, held in the festival palace for their film in competition, in Cannes. The son of Nicolas Roeg says the prominent British film director has died. He was 90. Nicolas Roeg Jr. told Britain's Press Association that the director of "The Man Who Fell to Earth" and "Don't Look Now" died Friday, Nov 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz, file) (AP)