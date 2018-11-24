Rowan County Sheriff’s Deputies investigating Thanksgiving day shooting death

SPENCER, NC (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the shooting death of a Salisbury man on Thursday, Nov. 22, after it was reported around 12:00 p.m.
Initially, Rowan County deputies responded to a reported hit-and-run call on the 3000 block of Lincoln Rd. As they were responding to this, Salisbury City Police were called to Novant Rowan’s emergency room where a gunshot wound victim had recently arrived.
The victim died of his injuries at the hospital and police have been able to determine that the initial call and this incident were related to the same matter.
The victim has been identified as Tyjuan Jaquar Gibson, 19, who died of a single gunshot wound. Police believe that Gibson was taken by residents at the address where he was found to the hospital.
The investigation continues as Detectives continue to follow leads, and seek individuals that witnessed the event. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Lt. Chad Moose (704) 216-8687, Sgt. R. Mahaley (704)216-8711 or Detective Ollie Greene (704) 216-8686.
