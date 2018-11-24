Person killed in multi-vehicle crash in on I-85 in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - At least one person was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-85 in Rowan County Saturday afternoon.
According to officials , the incident happened on I-85 southbound at mile marker 78, just north of Salisbury.
Several vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one person was killed.
Emergency crews have shut down the southbound lanes of I-85 as crews work to clear the scene.
Crews were calling for two medical helicopters to the scene, but all medical helicopters were grounded due to weather.
There’s no word on the condition of the other people involved in the accident.
Officials have not said what caused the crash to happen.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
