Man shot multiple times at southwest Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Thursday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue around 8:45 p.m.
Police say the men were talking on the porch of an apartment when the suspect shot the victim. Other people were reportedly at home when the shooting happened.
The man was treated and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At 8:55 p.m., the shooter called 911 and told police he shot the victim.
The shooter was located in a nearby business in the 100 block of Remount Road and he was arrested without incident.
Police say the victim is an acquaintance of the shooter.
The shooter’s name will be released once he has been formally charged at the Magistrate’s office.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
