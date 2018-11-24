Huntsville arcade features only ‘Fort Battle’ game in the country

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Rocket City Arcade in Huntsville is the only place in the country where gamers can play 'Fort Battle" with their friends.
The game resembles laser tag and the popular video game “Fortnite.” Players use laser guns to shoot their opponents and their forts.
The more the player shoots their opponent’s fort, it ‘crumbles' through sliding doors. This leaves less places for their opponent to hide.
Rocket City Arcade co-owner Herman Pool said he purchased the game at a conference earlier in November. The company who produces the game, Battle Company, confirmed the arcade’s Fort Battle game is the only one fully operational in the country.
Pool said the arcade wanted to give its customers a variety of experiences.
“'Fort Battle' is what we like to call an actual reality attraction. We have VR (virtual reality) here at Rocket City arcade, you’ve played classic video games, you’ve played VR. But actually reality, you actually get a gun, you actually get to shoot your friends,” he said.
Pool said it also gives a chance for friends and family to settle scores.
“You talk mess with your family all the time. Who’s better at what sport. You can actually come here and prove who’s the better player,” he said.
Friends John Baudendistel and Sam Askins said they came to the arcade to avoid the stress of Black Friday shopping. They played ‘Fort Battle’ and gave good reviews.
“I recommend this to anybody. Kids who want to do it, adults who want to do it," Askins said.
“It was pretty fun to kill my friends,” he said.
Baudenistel also said it was fun to shoot Askins, and as the game’s victor will have bragging rights over Askins “for a long time.”
