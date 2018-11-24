FBI looking for shoes connected to weeks-long search for Hania Aguilar

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTV) - The FBI announced Saturday that they are looking into new details in the active investigation into the case of the kidnapping of Hania Aguilar in front of her family’s home on the morning of Nov. 5.
The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI are asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of shoes that belong to 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.
Hania’s family recently purchased a new and very distinctive pair of sneakers for her.
They are Adidas brand, white sneakers with black stripes and colorful stitching on the back heel of the shoe.
“Think through what you’ve seen since November 5th, have you seen a discarded pair of shoes, did someone try to sell you shoes, did they show up in a donation bin? We want to make sure we draw attention to the shoes because they are distinctive and the kidnapper could try and get rid of them for that reason,” said FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Andy De la Rocha.
Foot and drone searches have been conducted throughout the area and the SBI K9 unit has assisted in the investigation as well.
The FBI says they are in a critical phase of their investigation and need the public’s help.
Authorities are asking anyone in Lumberton or surrounding Robeson County, specifically along Highway 41/Elizabethtown Road, Popes Crossing Road, Wire Grass Road and Lovett Road with surveillance video to give them a call.
Officials say many people have not contacted them despite the FBI leaving business cards and reward flyer asking for a call back. Authorities say they are worried surveillance video could soon be automatically purged if not recovered soon.
The FBI is working towards locating any additional footage of the stolen SUV to determine when and how it got to Quincey Drive where it was located Nov. 8.
The FBI’s reward of $25,000 for information that leads to the location of Hania or information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for the kidnapping remains available for anyone who comes forward.
Aguilar was outside waiting for her family to take her to school just before 7 a.m. last Monday when she was reportedly forced into a vehicle and kidnapped. It happened just outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park, just off of Elizabethtown Road.
Surveillance video shows what appears to be a man wearing light colored shoes, a light-colored shirt, and a hoodie walking south on Lambeth Street, then turning North on Highway 41/Elizabethtown Highway towards the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.
The FBI released additional angles of the surveillance video Friday.
Residents of Robeson County have been asked to inspect their own property over the weekend to determine if they see anything unusual or out-of-place. Any potentially suspicious evidence should be reported to local authorities immediately.
Hania is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 126 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.
Police and the FBI can be reached at 911 or at the tip line number 910-272-55871 for any information that could potentially allow authorities to find Hania.
